Royse City church catches fire during Tuesday storms

A Royse City church suffered significant fire damage on Tuesday morning.

The Royse City Fire Department was dispatched to the First United Methodist Church on N. Josephine Street shortly before 11 a.m.

Fire crews say there was heavy fire in the attic by the time they arrived.

Firefighters made their way into the building to battle the blaze.

The fire was contained to the main building. Wesley Hall and the food pantry of the church were not impacted by fire.

At this time, the fire department won't speculate on the cause of the fire, but there was lightning in the area.

The Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the cause of the fire.