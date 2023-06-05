Man, 83, murdered Rowlett woman, 78, over her new relationship, police say

An 83-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 78-year-old woman after a fight about her new relationship, police say.

Rowlett police responded to a call for at a home on Seafield Lane just before 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Inside they found 78-year-old Rowlett resident Sharon Radebaugh dead with a gun shot wound.

Investigators learned that the killing "stemmed from a previous relationship."

Elliott Wilson, 83, of Trinity, Texas, was named a suspect. Trinity, which is just north of Huntsville, is about three hours away from Rowlett.

Elliott Wilson (Source: Rowlett Police)

On Sunday, the Trinity County Sheriff's Department, the Texas Rangers and the Rowlett Police Criminal Investigations Division took Elliott into custody.

Elliott told investigators he shot Sharon after a confrontation over her new relationship.

He is charged with murder and his bond was set at $1,000,000.