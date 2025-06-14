Rowlett police seek public's help after teen shot in parking lot

The Brief Rowlett Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old male in a business parking lot yesterday. The suspect, a Black male aged 17-19, wearing a red hoodie and red slides, fled on foot and was captured on video. Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect or providing any information related to the incident.



Rowlett Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in an active investigation following a shooting that occurred earlier today in the 5600 block of Rowlett Road.

What we know:

At approximately 3:29 PM on June 13, 2025, officers responded to a shooting in a business parking lot.

A 15-year-old male was injured.

The suspect, who fled on foot, was captured on video entering a nearby store just before the incident.

He is described as a Black male, approximately 17–19 years old, wearing a red hoodie, red slides, and light-colored Nike shorts.

What you can do:

If you were in the area and saw anything, recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact us at (972) 412-6200 or Det. Mckenzie at 972-463-3986 or bmckenzie@rowlett.com.

You can also submit tips anonymously.