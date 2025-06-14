Rowlett police seek public's help after teen shot in parking lot
ROWLETT, Texas - Rowlett Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in an active investigation following a shooting that occurred earlier today in the 5600 block of Rowlett Road.
What we know:
At approximately 3:29 PM on June 13, 2025, officers responded to a shooting in a business parking lot.
A 15-year-old male was injured.
The suspect, who fled on foot, was captured on video entering a nearby store just before the incident.
He is described as a Black male, approximately 17–19 years old, wearing a red hoodie, red slides, and light-colored Nike shorts.
What you can do:
If you were in the area and saw anything, recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact us at (972) 412-6200 or Det. Mckenzie at 972-463-3986 or bmckenzie@rowlett.com.
You can also submit tips anonymously.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Rowlett Police Department.