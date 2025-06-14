Expand / Collapse search

Rowlett police seek public's help after teen shot in parking lot

Published  June 14, 2025 3:32pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Rowlett Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old male in a business parking lot yesterday.
    • The suspect, a Black male aged 17-19, wearing a red hoodie and red slides, fled on foot and was captured on video.
    • Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect or providing any information related to the incident.

ROWLETT, Texas - Rowlett Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in an active investigation following a shooting that occurred earlier today in the 5600 block of Rowlett Road.

What we know:

At approximately 3:29 PM on June 13, 2025, officers responded to a shooting in a business parking lot. 

A 15-year-old male was injured. 

The suspect, who fled on foot, was captured on video entering a nearby store just before the incident. 

He is described as a Black male, approximately 17–19 years old, wearing a red hoodie, red slides, and light-colored Nike shorts. 

What you can do:

If you were in the area and saw anything, recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact us at (972) 412-6200 or Det. Mckenzie at 972-463-3986 or bmckenzie@rowlett.com. 

You can also submit tips anonymously. 

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Rowlett Police Department.

