Rowlett Police investigate Walmart parking lot shooting, no injuries reported

The Brief Gunfire was reported at a busy shopping center in Rowlett, Texas, on a Monday afternoon. Police say the shooting was a targeted act between known parties, and no one was injured despite several vehicles being hit. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing with Rowlett police working with other law enforcement agencies.



Rowlett police say no arrests have been made for the gunfire that happened in a shopping center with about a dozen stores open for business.

What we know:

Gunfire was reported at a Walmart parking lot off Lakeview Parkway in Rowlett on Monday afternoon.

Video recorded by SmashDaTopic shows shell casings on the ground. Rowlett Police Department calls it a targeted shooting between known parties, not a random act.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ COURTESY: SmashDaTopic

Several vehicles were struck by gunfire; however, no injuries were reported.

Rowlett Police Department says there’s no ongoing danger to the community, but chose not to make anyone available for an interview with FOX 4 to elaborate on the investigation.

Local perspective:

Lyndsey McGregor was nearby with two of her three kids.

Lyndsey McGregor

"Not only did it happen in a very, highly trafficked shopping center but during a really busy time, broad daylight, in the middle of everything."

"Us, me and my daughters, are looking out the window like ‘Oh my gosh, that was gunshots.’"

For McGregor and her two daughters, ages 13 and 7-years-old.

"To be honest, immediately we all started praying. Me and my daughters, we started praying."

It was an emotional afternoon. No one was injured, but as a mother, McGregor says the shooting struck a heavy chord.

"I don’t know it feels silly because everything’s O.K., but at that moment you don’t know."

What's next:

In a social media post, Rowlett Police Department says it’s working with surrounding law enforcement agencies, but it did not elaborate as to why. It says it’s following up on potential leads.