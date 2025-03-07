Young women wanted for stealing man’s dog while he’s in the restroom

article

The Brief Rowlett police need help finding two young women who allegedly stole a man's dog while he was in the restroom at McDonald's. The owner had asked the two women to keep an eye on his dog. But when he returned, they were all gone. Video from inside the restaurant shows the woman encouraging the dog to follow them. When the dog hestitates, they pick him up and carry him away.



Rowlett police are trying to find two young women who took off with a man’s dog while he was in the restroom at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Rowlett dognaping caught on camera

What we know:

According to Rowlett police, the theft happened on the morning of Feb. 18 at McDonald’s on Lakeview Parkway.

The victim, Ibukun Washington, told investigators he walked into the restaurant with his 11-month-old pit bull puppy named Rahlo.

He said he noticed two young women, possibly teens, sitting at a table and asked them to keep an eye on the dog while he washed his hands. But when he returned from the restroom, the women and the dog were gone.

What the video shows:

Video from a restaurant security camera shows Rahlo patiently waiting for his owner by an exit as other people come and go.

One of the females gets up to pet him, then takes a picture of him. She says something to her friend, who gathers her things to leave.

The women then walk outside and appear to encourage the dog to follow them out.

Moments later, Rahlo returns to the door, seemingly looking for a way back in. The women pick him up and carry him away.

What they're saying:

"Our victim trusted these two females who are sitting at the restaurant eating, and he just goes into the restaurant to wash his hands. Tells them, asks them if they can keep an eye on his dog – his family member. And they take him out. Not sure why," said Cpl. Jaqueline Vergara with the Rowlett Police Department.

Cpl. Vergara said this was not like someone finding a lost dog and claiming it.

"You can see that Rahlo does not want to leave as he's patiently waiting for his owner and he returns as he's being lead out back to the restaurant where his owner is," she said.

What you can do:

Rowlett police are hoping someone will recognize the two unknown females seen in the video.

"We understand that pets are more than just animals — they are family. If you recognize these individuals or have any information that could assist in this investigation, please contact the Rowlett Police Department at 972-412-6200," Cpl. Vergara said.

Anonymous tips are also welcome.