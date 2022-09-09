Rowlett man sentenced to 60 years for filming rape of longtime friend's child

article

A Rowlett man was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on Thursday for filming himself raping a 7-year-old.

Mark Alan Miller, 35, pleaded guilty in March 2022 to two counts of production of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle handed down the maximum sentence possible on Thursday.

According to documents, police were called to the victim's home in January 2020, after the victim's father walked in on the defendant raping his then-9-year-old daughter.

The father told officers he had been friends with Miller for over a decade, and that he was spending the night.

The father held a gun on Miller until police arrived.

Miller confessed to police he had been sexually touching and raping the child for years, as well as recording at least five videos and taking over a hundred pornographic photos involving the victim.

In some images and video the child was as young as 7 years old.

A Rockwall Police Department forensic analyst testified that Miller's electronic devices had more than 8,000 sexually explicit images of other children.