Student allegedly pulls gun during fight at Rowlett High School, police say

Rowlett High School has been placed on "Secure and Hold" while police investigate what is being called a "campus disturbance."

Rowlett police tell FOX 4 a student at the school reportedly pulled out a gun during a fight on the second floor of the campus.

No shots were fired.

Right now, Rowlett police are searching for the gun.

Police are not saying if any of the students involved in the fight have been identified or detained.

Principal Carmen Blakey sent a message to parents just after noon on Friday.

Blakely says all students and staff are safe and that the school will be kept on "Secure" status until the Rowlett Police Department determines there is no longer a threat.

This is a developing story. Follow FOX 4 for more updates.