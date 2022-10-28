Expand / Collapse search

Photo of gun leads to Lake Worth ISD school lockdown

By
Published 
Tarrant County
FOX 4
article

LAKE WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County school went on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a report that someone might be armed and threatening the campus.

A student at Collins Middle School in Lake Worth reported seeing a photo of a gun in front of the building.

The school and police investigated and did not find a threat.

Northwest ISD student threatened to harm others, police say

Students were dismissed at their regular time with an increased police presence on campus as a precaution.

Texas students show 'appalling' drop in math scores since pandemic, report says

Scores from the National Assessment of Education Progress, often called the 'Nation's Report Card', show students in every state, including Texas, is seeing historic levels of learning loss since the pandemic began.