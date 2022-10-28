Photo of gun leads to Lake Worth ISD school lockdown
LAKE WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County school went on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a report that someone might be armed and threatening the campus.
A student at Collins Middle School in Lake Worth reported seeing a photo of a gun in front of the building.
The school and police investigated and did not find a threat.
Students were dismissed at their regular time with an increased police presence on campus as a precaution.