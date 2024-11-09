Rowlett community relieved over car burglary suspect's arrest

article

A Rowlett community says a 17-year-old has been wreaking havoc on neighbors, and now he's been arrested for multiple burglaries of motor vehicles.

On Wednesday, SWAT teams descended on a home on Magnolia Lane.

Rowlett Police were serving a search warrant connected to the arrest of 17-year-old Deshawn Marquise Davis for burglary of multiple vehicles over the past seven months.

Deshawn Marquise Davis

Davis was arrested in Garland on Wednesday.

Neighbors are aware of Davis and his alleged crimes.

"I knew this particular person has been wreaking havoc in the neighborhood but happy to see that the situation was being resolved," said Drew Welch, who lives in the area. "I definitely feel safer."

A homeowner who lives in the neighborhood across the street sent FOX 4 doorbell camera footage taken in late October.

In it, you see someone trying to open the car door and then leaving when they're unsuccessful.

The homeowner believes the person in the video is Davis and offered to turn it over to the police if they need it.

"Since all of this has been going on, we’ve had nightly patrols and things like that which we’re very grateful for, other than that the neighborhood is very quiet and very safe," said Welch.

Officers recovered four stolen firearms and seized several computers that are believed to be stolen when they searched Davis' home.

Several neighbors told FOX 4 off camera that seeing police and SWAT teams outside the home didn't surprise them.

They hope this is a turning point for the neighborhood and Davis.

"I really just hope that this is the end of it and this juvenile can turn his life around from here," said Welch.

Rowlett Police didn't comment on any alleged previous incidents involving Davis.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation as detectives follow up on the evidence recovered.