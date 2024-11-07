17-year-old arrested for string of car burglaries in Rowlett

article

The Brief 17-year-old Deshawn Marquise Davis was arrested for a string of car burglaries in Rowlett over the past few months. SWAT team members took him into custody in Garland on Wednesday. Police said they recovered stolen guns and stolen computers from his home.



Police in the Dallas suburb of Rowlett arrested a man they believe is connected to several burglaries.

Deshawn Marquise Davis, 17, is accused of breaking into a number of vehicles over the past seven months.

Davis was taken into custody by SWAT team members on Wednesday at a home in Garland.

They executed a search warrant at the home and recovered four stolen guns, as well as several computers that were believed to be stolen.

Police have not yet said what charges Davis faces.

Their investigation is still ongoing.