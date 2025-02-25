1 dead, 4 hurt in gun battle near Ron Kirk Pedestrian Bridge

The Brief One person was killed, and four others were hospitalized after a shootout between two groups near the Ron Kirk Pedestrian Bridge late Monday night. Police found three people at the scene with gunshot wounds; two others drove themselves to the hospital. Authorities are still investigating and have not determined how many people were involved or who fired the shots.



One person is dead, and four others are hospitalized after an altercation between two groups escalated into a shootout in a parking lot near the Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge.

Police responded to Canada Drive and Gulden Lane near Trinity Groves around 11 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said a gathering was taking place in the parking lot adjacent to the bridge in West Dallas when an altercation broke out between two groups. The situation quickly escalated into gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. Two others had already driven themselves to the hospital in a bullet-riddled SUV.

One victim died at the hospital, while the others remain hospitalized. Authorities have not confirmed whether all the injured individuals were shot or if some sustained other injuries.

Multiple bullet-riddled vehicles were recovered as evidence.

A pedestrian walking across the bridge at the time of the shooting described the chaos.

"We were just going on a little night walk, and I started hearing everything go off. I was like, ‘Whoa, what’s going on?’" said Dallas resident Noah Stone.

"We came back and were stuck in an active crime scene for about the next eight hours. That’s a little terrifying to think about—how close it was and how just a couple of minutes could have made a difference for anybody else in the situation," he added.

Authorities are still investigating and have not determined who fired the shots.

It remains unclear how many people in total were involved in the shooting.