Dallas motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash one block away from home

A father of four was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Oak Cliff.

His widow is hoping anyone with information can come forward.

Surveillance footage taken from a home Friday evening shows a speeding SUV.

The driver of the SUV struck Rodolfo Elias on his motorcycle and took off.

The hit-and-run took place just a block away from where the victim lived. He was almost home from work.

People who live nearby were the ones to alert the victim’s family of the crash.

Jessica Cardona says her four daughters would always wait for their father to get home from work. Friday, the 36-year-old father never made it through the front door.

"They aren’t going to see him anymore. They aren’t going to run to him anymore. Anytime he came home from work, they would run to him," his widow said. "He was just a block away from home. Just a block away."

Rodolfo Elias was on his motorcycle when he was struck by an SUV near Fordham Road and South Lancaster Road in Oak Cliff.

Dallas police tell FOX 4 that the driver of the SUV did not stop.

Elias later died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

"I don’t know how this is going to end, but I just need justice for real," Cardona said.

Dallas police did not release a description of the suspect vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. However, FOX 4 obtained surveillance video showing Elias’ motorcycle in front of a light-colored SUV traveling down Fordham Road.

In the video, it appears the suspect vehicle has heavy front-end damage.

"I don’t know how I am going to deal with all this. I don’t," Cardona said. "He was my balance basically."

Cardona says she and Elias have been together for 20 years since high school. The two had just bought a home in Oak Cliff for their family of six. Now, that future has been shattered.

"Everybody that knows him knows that he came home for his girls. His girls were number one," she said. "No one deserves to lose a person like that."

Dallas police haven’t confirmed to FOX 4 that the light-colored SUV is the vehicle they’re looking for. Again, they haven’t released a suspect description publicly, only saying it’s still under investigation.