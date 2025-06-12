Rodeo Goat's 'Dad Bod Burger' recipe

Rodeo Goat is ready to celebrate dads with its popular "Dad Bod Burger." What makes this burger so special is the fried macaroni and cheese topping.

Dad Bod Burger

Queso Sauce

3.75 lbs. Velveeta

2.5 cups Half & Half

½ cup Heavy Cream

½ cup Pico De Gallo



In a saucepan, combine Velveeta, half & half, heavy cream, and pico de gallo. Cook until temperature reaches 150 degrees, then remove from heat. Good for immediate use.

Mac & Cheese Patty

1.5 cups Queso Sauce

12 oz Elbow Pasta (cooked)

3 Tbsp All Purpose Flour

1 cup Panko

1 Egg

1 12oz IPA beer

Fry oil of choice



Boil pasta in water for 8-10mins, until tender. Remove from heat, strain water, and add flour, warm queso and a beaten egg. Mix throughly. Mold into 3oz disks (aka "Mac patties") and freeze. Frozen patties need to be battered prior to reheating (frying). Do this by dipping them into an IPA of choice, then dredge them in panko breadcrumbs. Deep fry until golden.

Time the frying of your mac&cheese patties so that once cooked they can be used as a topping for your burgers. Meaning you should be grilling burgers, cooking your bacon, toasting your buns all while heating your fry oil. You will also need to reheat the leftover queso used for making the mac&cheese patties, because you’re going to slap some more of that on your burgers as a topping. Dad bods require extra queso, that’s just how it is! Once everything is cooked, put it all together and enjoy. Here’s our build:

Burger Assembly

Top Bun

Arugula

Crispy bacon

Queso

Fried mac & cheese pasta

Beef patty (seasoned salt/pepper cooked medium-well)

Mayo (we prefer a spicy mayo here)

Bottom Bun

