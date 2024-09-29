Parts of Rockwall County experiencing 911 outage

article

The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office is currently unable to receive 911 calls.

The issue is affecting unincorporated areas of Rockwall County, City of Fate, City of Mclendon-Chisholm or City of Royse City.

The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management says to still call 911 if you are in an emergency. Your call will be routed to another dispatch center and then transferred to Rockwall County dispatch.

If that doesn't work you can text 911 or call the non-emergency number at 972-204-7002.

NCT 9-1-1, the operator of the 911 system, says there is a regional outage and they are working to identify the issues.

The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management is planning to issue an IPAWS and Nixle Emergency Alert to warn about the issue.

To receive Nixle Emergency Alerts, text the keyword "RCOEM" to 888777.

The city of Rockwall is not affected by the outage.