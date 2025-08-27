Rockwall baby found dead in car, caregiver arrested

article

The Brief 36-year-old Camerone Leichman was arrested late Tuesday for the death of a 6-month-old baby girl. Her body was found in the back of a hot car in Rockwall. Police believe she'd been in the car unattended for about eight hours. Leichman was the baby's caregiver and was supposed to drop her off at daycare after dropping his wife off for work at Rockwall Heath High School. The baby's body was discovered when Leichman returned to pick up his wife after school.



Police have made an arrest for the death of a 6-month-old baby found dead on Tuesday in the back of a hot car in the Rockwall Heath High School parking lot.

Rockwall Heath High School Baby Death

What's new:

Camerone Leichman, 36, was arrested late Tuesday evening and booked into the Rockwall County jail for injury to a child, which is a second-degree felony.

Police said he was supposed to be caring for the 6-month-old baby girl who was found dead in the back of a vehicle in the Rockwall Heath High School parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators believe Leichman, who had recently become the baby's caregiver, failed to drop her off at daycare after taking his common-law wife to work at the high school.

The baby is believed to have remained in the vehicle while it was parked outside Leichman’s home on Sunfish Road until he returned to pick up his wife after school.

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the baby's temperature was 107 when paramedics arrived. They did not try to revive her because it was obvious she was already deceased.

"The probable cause arises from Leichman leaving a 6-month-old infant in a car seat in a vehicle for 8 hours unattended. The reckless conduct caused the death of the infant," the police document states.

The backstory:

Police responded to a call in the Rockwall Heath High School parking lot around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Rockwall Police Department, officers found an unconscious infant that had been left in a car for an undetermined amount of time.

The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related article

What we don't know:

The baby’s identity has not yet been released. It's not clear if she was related to Leichman.

Police said the case remains under investigation. They have not said whether Leichman will face any additional charges for the child's death once her official cause of death is released.

Leichman’s bond amount has not yet been set.