'Insights' host Rochelle Brown dies at 75

Our FOX 4 family has lost a longtime colleague.

For decades, Rochelle Brown was Community Affairs director, executive producer and host of the award-winning ‘Insights’ public affairs program, bringing us people nationally and from your neighborhood.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend Rochelle Brown. Rochelle was an extraordinary woman and a very noteworthy journalist," said former State Rep. Helen Giddings.

Brown came to KDFW in January 1978 after working as an anchor-reporter in Rochester, New York. Before that, she was a researcher at NBC Network News.

Born in Denton, she graduated from SMU in 1971.

Insights was the longest running public affairs program in North Texas and became a model of other similar shows here and elsewhere.

She was awarded the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for her news segment "Children Having Children."

"Rochelle was, in fact, the person who made sure that our community had access to the airwaves and was able to get our message out and for that we will be eternally grateful in terms of the work that she's done," said State Senator Royce West.

Rochelle Brown opened doors for others.

"She took a chance on me and allowed me, hired me, to host and produce Insights for a few years and I will be forever grateful to her for that," said former Insights host Sandra Daniels. "She had wonderful contacts. Everybody knew Rochelle, and Rochelle knew everybody and she used those contacts for the betterment of the Dallas community."

Rochelle Brown opened the same door for me, I followed Sandra Daniels as Insights host.

She died Saturday following a brief illness. She was 75 years old.

Visitation for Rochelle Brown will be held at Golden Gate Funeral Home on Friday.

Services will be held at North Park CME Church on Saturday at 1 p.m.