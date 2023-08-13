North Texas family remembers father who was killed by man taking car from impound lot

A North Texas man has died after he was driven over by a man taking a car out of an impound lot.

Family members said 61-year-old Robert Myers was at work for a Dallas tow company, when the 21-year-old suspect drove over him on August 6.

Myers is being remembered as a loving father, not just to his own children, but the many he and his wife fostered. He was known as a father to many.

"Robert was loud and gruff. Very loving, very caring. He would help anybody," the victim’s wife, Sabrina Myers, said.

His wife said the suspect was trying to get his car back at United Tows by paying through Apple Pay, which the company doesn’t accept.

His large family is now without a father.

"Fidel, the driver that found Robert laying on 310, was telling me Robert wasn’t breathing and I needed to get there. That he had been ran over by someone who stole the car off of the lot," Myers’ wife said.

Dallas police said Osahom Mike-Irabor entered the tow yard in the 7000 block of South Central Expressway and took a vehicle.

Authorities said, as he was leaving the tow yard, he struck the victim and left the area.

Myers was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died.

"They were pushing him into the bay and told me I had to go through the other doors. So I never got to see him again," Myers’ wife said.

Mike-Irabor is charged with a count of aggravated robbery and murder.

"He snuck on the lot, ma’am, and he moved that car three times before he darted out that gate," Myers’ wife said. "He stopped, hit my husband, and then went slowed down, turned, did a U-turn. Donuts is what they’re called."

The victim’s wife said she’s glad the suspect is behind bars.

"It’s not going to bring him back, it’s not going to fix anything. Do I think he needs to be punished? Yes ma’am, but I don’t wish any ill will," she said.

Myers and his wife have fostered 24 children, adopting four.

"Me and my sister could have ended up in the foster system. We were in an orphanage for about a month. They could have separated us," Fantasia Alcala recalled.

"He won’t see my graduate. He won’t see my son grow up. He doesn’t take me to school anymore," his daughter, Cullyn Myers, said.

Myers was in the wrecker business for more than 35 years and worked the night shift.

His wife said co-workers, who are like family, have been supporting them through this tough time.

"He was like a big father. Everybody thinks of him as a substitute father or a second father," she added.