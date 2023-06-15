Wise County man leads deputies to wife, 11-year-old daughter's bodies inside his garage

A Wise County man has been charged with capital murder after family members say his wife and daughter went missing for months.

On Monday, someone called the Wise County Emergency Call Center saying their sister-in-law, Kimberly Kellam and her 11-year-old daughter had not been seen in several months, according to the sheriff's office.

He said Kellam, 42, and her husband lived off County Road 4371 near Decatur with their three children.

Wise County sheriff's deputies went to the home, but nobody was there.

On Tuesday, the husband, Robert Morairity, was located in Dallas by investigators.

His 10-year-old and 3-year-old were missing at the time.

Morairity, 45, first claimed he hadn't seen his wife or oldest daughter in six months. He eventually admitted that his wife an 11-year-old daughter were dead and that their remains were inside the garage at the Wise County, investigators say.

Morairity was taken to the location, where he showed investigators the bodies, according to the Wise County Sheriff's Office.

Morairity was arrested and charged with tampering with a corpse, murder and capital Murder.

His other two children were released into CPS custody.

Morairity is in the Wise County Jail, with his bond set at $800,000.

The cause of death for his wife and daughter are unknown at this time.

Their bodies were sent to the Dallas Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.