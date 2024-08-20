North Texas deputy fire chief accused of driving drunk in fire department vehicle

A North Texas deputy fire chief was recently arrested for driving drunk in a fire department vehicle.

The arrest happened last month in the Fort Worth suburb of Pantego.

The deputy fire chief was in uniform when he picked up a stranded driver for a courtesy ride while twice over the legal limit for intoxication, city officials said.

Pantego Deputy Fire Chief Robert Franklin, who’s also the emergency management coordinator, was arrested for DWI on July 24 in a fire department vehicle.

Pantego City Manager Joe Ashton says Franklin was in uniform and driving a fire department SUV when he offered a ride to a stranded driver who needed to pick up her child. But while riding with Franklin, his driving and behavior led her to believe he was drunk.

"She asked to be let out, and he let her out," Ashton said.

The woman called 911.

Pantego police officers found Franklin in the SUV parked behind the fire department, and the SUV had exterior damage.

"He didn’t ask for any special treatment," Ashton said.

Court documents reveal Franklin’s blood alcohol content was at least double the legal limit.

The arrest happened around 8 p.m. Ashton says because Franklin was in a city vehicle, he was considered on duty.

According to Franklin’s public LinkedIn page, he spent 20 years in Lancaster, where he was the chief fire officer before going to Pantego in 2019.

Now, Franklin has chosen to retire after being placed on administrative leave.

"My officers and our staff did absolutely everything they could to both treat him with respect but also treat him exactly like they would anybody else under the law," Ashton said.

Franklin bonded out after paying $500. As part of his condition, he can’t take any drugs or drink and has to submit regular urine samples.

FOX 4 reached out to Frankin and his attorney but have not heard back.