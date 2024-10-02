Woman shot man in alleged road rage incident; police investigating possible self-defense

The Brief: Two women and a man were involved in an alleged road rage incident on a Dallas freeway Tuesday night, police said. One of the women shot the man after an altercation that led to him exiting his vehicle. Police are investigating whether the woman acted in self-defense.



A woman shot a man during an alleged road rage incident on a Dallas freeway Tuesday night, police said.

Two women in a white sedan and a man in an SUV got into an altercation on an exit ramp off LBJ Freeway at Lancaster Rd. around 10:50 p.m. Police said the confrontation began after the man made an abrupt stop.

The man got out of his car, and one of the women shot him, police said. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is in serious condition.

Investigators believe the road rage incident started in Hutchins and escalated in southeast Oak Cliff.

Both women remained at the scene and are cooperating with police. An independent witness is also providing information as investigators work to determine if the shooting was in self-defense.