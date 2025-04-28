Expand / Collapse search

River Oaks police officers involved in traffic stop shooting

Published  April 28, 2025 4:03pm CDT
Tarrant County
The Brief

    • A man in a white pickup truck suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a traffic stop in the Tarrant County city of River Oaks on Monday afternoon.
    • Police said one officer fired a shot during the incident, but it did not hit the man.
    • The Tarrant County DA's office will review the officer-involved shooting.

RIVER OAKS, Texas - River Oaks police officers were involved in a shooting during a traffic stop on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Police said it happened after officers pulled over an unidentified man in a white pickup truck along River Oaks Boulevard.

During the traffic stop, the man pulled out a handgun and turned it on himself, police said.

One officer discharged his weapon during the altercation. He did not hit the man.

No officers were injured.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about the suspect or the extent of his self-inflicted injuries.

It’s not clear what prompted the traffic stop.

What's next:

The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the shooting.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a news update from the River Oaks Police Department.

