River Oaks police officers involved in traffic stop shooting
RIVER OAKS, Texas - River Oaks police officers were involved in a shooting during a traffic stop on Monday afternoon.
What we know:
Police said it happened after officers pulled over an unidentified man in a white pickup truck along River Oaks Boulevard.
During the traffic stop, the man pulled out a handgun and turned it on himself, police said.
One officer discharged his weapon during the altercation. He did not hit the man.
No officers were injured.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any information about the suspect or the extent of his self-inflicted injuries.
It’s not clear what prompted the traffic stop.
What's next:
The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the shooting.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a news update from the River Oaks Police Department.