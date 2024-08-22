Rideshare driver kidnapped in Arlington, forced to drive to Florida

article

A man kidnapped a North Texas rideshare driver and forced the driver to take him to Florida at gunpoint.

Federal prosecutors said the driver picked up 23-year-old Miguel Pastran Hernandez in Arlington on Friday.

During the ride, Pastran allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened the driver, ordering him to drive toward Florida.

"Pastran told [the victim] that he had firearms in the car inside of his suitcases. [The victim] complied and began driving, making turns and following Pastran's orders. At this point, [the victim] did not feel in control of the vehicle and felt obligated to follow Pastran's orders," a court document says.

The pair arrived in Florida the next day.

The court document says Pastran forced the driver to stop at a Dollar General near Miami on Monday so that he could buy supplies for a second kidnapping.

He told the driver he was planning to hold the second victim for a $3 million ransom.

The driver was able to hide in the store's bathroom until the police arrived.

Pastran ran off but was caught later that day.

"Pastran admitted that he had ordered a ride share in Texas and had kidnapped [the victim] at gunpoint. Pastran confirmed he made [the victim] drive him to Florida and that [the victim] was not free to leave," the court document says.

He’s expected to be arraigned next week on federal charges.