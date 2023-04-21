Richland High School student faces charges after threatening teacher with knife

A Richland High School student was taken into custody on Friday morning after threatening a teacher with a knife.

North Richland Hills police say the student pulled out the knife and threatened the teacher before school began.

No details were given on the threat or what led up to the incident.

Police say the teacher was able to de-escalate the situation and neither the student nor teacher were hurt.

The student was taken into custody and will be charged.

The student's name, age and charges will not be released because they are a juvenile.