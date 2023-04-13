Expand / Collapse search

North Richland Hills police find student with airsoft gun on school bus

North Richland Hills
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - North Richland Hills police said a school bus was stopped Thursday morning after the watchful eye of a parent who saw a student walk on the bus with what appeared to be a gun.

Police were called at about 7:30 a.m. by a crossing guard who was flagged down by the parent.

Officers stopped the bus along Boulevard 26 and spoke with the student.

It turned out to be an airsoft gun.

The student did not threaten anyone with the airsoft gun, so he will not be facing any charges.

Police did not reveal the student's age.