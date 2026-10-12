Richland High School junior killed in weekend car crash, district says

The Brief Katron Walker, a 17-year-old junior at Richland High School, died after a car crash over the weekend. Walker recently moved to the campus from Memphis and played on the junior varsity football team. District and campus crisis counselors are providing support to students, staff, and Walker's family.



A 17-year-old student at Richland High School died in a car crash over the weekend.

The district identified the student as junior Katron Walker.

Walker recently transferred to Richland High School after moving from Memphis and played on the junior varsity football team.

District and campus crisis counselors are providing support to Walker's family and football teammates.

Counselors will continue offering support in Walker's classes when students return to campus on Wednesday and will remain available for any student needing assistance.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the specifics of the car crash.

What they're saying:

Principal Dr. Nathan Frymark sent a letter to Richland families over the weekend.

"Katron was new to RHS and Birdville ISD this year but has already made a positive impact as a member of our JV football team. Our hearts are heavy with grief over his passing, and we stand ready to wrap his family, friends, team, teachers, and community with care and support."

"The death of any young person is a tragedy and weighs heavily on the hearts of our community, especially the educators who have the privilege of knowing and working with our young people."