Richland High School changes nickname from Rebels to Royals

Richland High School’s new nickname is the Royals.

The new mascot comes a month after the Birdville ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted in June to get rid of the Rebels nickname and all related imagery. Students, alumni, and parents overwhelmingly were in support of the change.

District officials held a vote for the new nickname and said more than 800 votes had been cast and Royals was the “clear” winner.

The board officially accepted the Royals mascot at a board meeting on Thursday.

The next step is for a designer to be hired and develop various options for logos and uniforms.

