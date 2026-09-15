Richardson teacher arrested on online minor solicitation charge

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The Brief Berkner High School teacher Michael Ralph Fouse, 41, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with online solicitation of a minor. Authorities allege Fouse exchanged explicit photos and tried to solicit sex from an individual claiming to be a 16-year-old on Grindr. Richardson ISD has placed Fouse on administrative leave as the police investigation remains ongoing.



A teacher at Berkner High School in the Richardson school district was arrested and accused of soliciting a minor online.

What we know:

Richardson police said they got a tip in August about 41-year-old Michael Ralph Fouse from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detectives questioned Fouse and arrested him on Aug. 28 after searching his residence.

He was charged with the online solicitation of a minor and booked into the city’s jail. His bond was set at $20,000.

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Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the NCMEC flagged a conversation on Grindr between Fouse and an individual who claimed to be a 16-year-old male living in the same apartment complex.

"Detectives noted the conversation between the two parties was sexually explicit in nature and the suspect was attempting to meet the 16-year-old victim," the affidavit states. "On multiple occasions the suspect commented on the age of the victim and still communicated in a sexual manner and attempted to convince the victim to come to his apartment for sex."

Although it does not appear that the two met in person, the detectives said explicit photos were exchanged.

Fouse also admitted to detectives that he invited the teen over and said he knew it was a "bad choice." He denied having any sort of relationship with any of his students.

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What they're saying:

Richardson ISD confirmed Fouse, a teacher at Berkner High School, was placed on administrative leave as soon as it learned of the investigation.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. Any conduct that could compromise student safety is unacceptable, and the district takes allegations of this nature extremely seriously," the school district said in a statement.

The district also said it will continue to cooperate with the police investigation and take action based on the findings of that investigation.