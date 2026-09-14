DFW Airport reaches 60 days without measurable rain as heat index climbs to 107

The Brief North Texas is facing elevated wildfire risks and heat advisories as DFW Airport hits 60 consecutive days without measurable rain. Heat index values are projected to reach up to 107 degrees early this week, with afternoon highs lingering near 101 degrees. No significant rainfall or fall temperature relief is in the immediate seven-day forecast.



North Texas is enduring a severe dry spell as a stubborn high-pressure ridge keeps the region locked in triple-digit heat and driving up wildfire concerns, according to the latest weather outlook.

When will it rain?

DFW International Airport has gone 60 consecutive days without measurable rainfall, ranking among the top three longest dry streaks on record for the area. With no significant rain in the immediate forecast, the yearly rainfall deficit has grown to about 3.25 inches.

Strong southerly winds gusting up to 20 mph, combined with dropping afternoon humidity levels, will keep the wildfire threat elevated west of the Interstate 35 corridor and across parts of North Texas early this week.

Heat Advisory

Meanwhile, a heat advisory is in effect for areas from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex eastward, where high humidity will push heat index values as high as 107 degrees.

Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 90s to low 100s—hovering near 101 degrees, just one degree shy of daily records.

While the persistent heat ridge may shift slightly eastward toward the end of the week, bringing a slight increase in clouds and potentially dropping temperatures out of the triple digits into the upper 90s, true relief or fall-like weather remains absent from the seven-day forecast.

7-Day Forecast