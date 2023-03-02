Richardson power outage leads to critical water shortage

Some Richardson residents are being asked to stop using water, except for emergencies, after severe storms led to a power outage at two of its water pumping stations.

The city wants all residents who live west of US 75 to stop using their water after a loss of backup power services to its North Side and West Side water pumping stations.

Richardson warns that it will run out of water if customer do not stop using it immediately.

The city has reached out to Oncor about restoring power as quickly as possible.