Richardson police looking for 9-year-old who went missing after family argument
RICHARDSON, Texas - Richardson police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 9-year-old boy who went missing late Tuesday night.
Alex Mata left his home on Coit Road after a family argument between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Courtesy: Richardson Police
Richardson police say Alex is 4'5" tall and weighs 80 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
They say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts and sandals.
Richardson PD asks that anyone who sees the boy calls 911.