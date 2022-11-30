Richardson police looking for 9-year-old who went missing after family argument

Richardson police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 9-year-old boy who went missing late Tuesday night.

Alex Mata left his home on Coit Road after a family argument between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Courtesy: Richardson Police

Richardson police say Alex is 4'5" tall and weighs 80 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

They say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts and sandals.

Richardson PD asks that anyone who sees the boy calls 911.