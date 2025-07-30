Richardson 'jugging' suspect arrested after police chase

article

The Brief A man suspected of "jugging," or robbery after following a victim from a bank, was arrested after a police chase last month in Richardson. The suspect was spotted at the bank, rammed a patrol car, led officers on a pursuit, and then was found hiding between homes. Jugging will soon be a felony offense in Texas because of bill that Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed into law.



A man suspected of "jugging" crimes in Richardson was taken into custody after leading police on a chase and then trying to hide between homes in a neighborhood.

Richardson Jugging Arrest

What we know:

According to the Richardson Police Department, the investigation began in June.

Officer Jeremy Savage responded to a call about a vehicle burglary involving a victim who had just come from a bank. He was able to get a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

The next day, Officer Savage spotted a vehicle matching that description parked at the same bank.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the suspect fled, striking the patrol car.

Additional officers chased the suspect until he abandoned his disabled vehicle and ran toward homes in a neighborhood. They later found him hiding between two homes.

What we don't know:

Richardson police have not yet released the suspect’s name or mugshot. They also haven’t said what charges he’s facing.

It’s not clear how many crimes they’re working to connect him to.

Detectives are still investigating the man and are not ready to release additional details, the police department said.

What is Jugging?

Big picture view:

A "jugging" robbery is a type of theft where thieves follow a victim as they service or withdraw cash from ATMs or banks and then rob them.

House Bill 1902, newly signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, recognizes the act as a state-jail felony, with the possibility of being enhanced to a third or even first-degree felony if other penal code standards are met.

Jugging has now been added to Texas’ robbery offenses, and carries penalties of 180 days in jail and up to $10,000 in fines for a state-jail felony, to life in prison for a first-degree felony.

HB 1902 will become law on Sept. 1.