Richardson ISD teacher, student die from COVID-19 complications

Richardson ISD says a fully-vaccinated teacher and a student died due to COVID-19 complications last week.

Sha’Niyah "Nienie" McGee, a junior at Berkner High School, and Eroletta Piascyk, a teacher at the Christa McAuliffe Learning Center, both passed away the district announced on Monday.

"Both Nienie and Eroletta were highly cherished members of our RISD family and they will be fondly remembered and missed by their classmates and fellow teachers," the district said in a statement.

District officials said Piascyk was fully vaccinated and had received a booster shot.

"She had been in the hospital, but was expected to do better and so it was just a sudden shock we lost her when we did," said Dr. Jeannie Stone, RISD Superintendent.

Sha’Niyah was described as "kind and respectful," Stone said. She is the first student to die from COVID-19 in Dallas County so far this year and her vaccination status was unknown.

MORE: Coronavirus coverage

Piascyk was described as "compassionate, gracious, and a talented educator" who’d been with the district for 20 years.

School counselors are available for those who need help processing the news.

The district is in contact with both families and asked for any condolences to be emailed to them to be passed along to the families. Funeral services have not yet been announced.

Since the start of the school year, RISD has had more than 1,100 positive COVID-19 cases among students and 205 among staff.

RELATED:

Richardson ISD among 6 districts facing Texas AG lawsuit for defying governor's mask mandate ban

Advertisement

Richardson, DeSoto and Dallas ISDs keep mask mandates in place, at least for now