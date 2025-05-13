Richardson ISD student-run coffee shop brews authentic learning

The Brief The students at Richardson ISD's MST Magnet have been running their own coffee shop on campus to learn real-world lessons. In addition to learning how to make coffee, the students conducted market research, took out a small business loan, purchased equipment and supplies, and adjusted their prices and marketing strategies to be able to pay off their loan. They named their business Brew-tiful Minds and came up with the slogan, "Fueling futures one cup at a time."



Students at an elementary school in Richardson ISD are gaining real-world experience by running their own coffee shop on campus.

It will also help to raise money for the school’s PTA.

Brew-tiful Minds

What we know:

Throughout the year, the fifth and sixth graders at Richardson ISD’s Math, Science, and Technology Magnet have been learning how to start a business from the ground up.

Teacher Cassie Cardwell first proposed the idea as a way to bring her reading and social studies curriculum to life.

Student CFO Georgia Roberts first conducted market research.

"I created the financial plan based off of a survey our team sent out to all the teachers in our school," she said.

Students Davy Cass, the CEO, and Ellie Bready, the marketing director, helped to come up with the name Brew-tiful Minds.

They secured a small business loan of $800 from their PTA to purchase supplies, milk frothers, and espresso machines.

They also developed a marketing strategy that led to adjusted prices, a punch card system, and even gift cards that families can give teachers for birthdays and special occasions.

Now, Principal Dr. Lauren Bolack is one of their many regular customers.

"I take advantage of the Google Form and order in advance. So, every morning, there is a chamomile tea with a nice message on my desk," she said.

What they're saying:

Cardwell said her students didn’t really think she was serious at first.

"It wasn’t until after their first day of business and they closed, they turned around and were like, ‘We made real money,’" she said.

She’s enjoyed watching how the project has helped her students grow.

"The most spectacular light bulbs are the shy kids that find their voice, the kids that step into leadership roles. I don’t have to hold these kids accountable for anything. They 100% do that on their own. They’ve learned teamwork, collaboration," Cardwell said.

Richardson ISD Advanced Learning Director Kelsey Karcher called it authentic learning.

"I’m sure we can all remember times in school where we’ve thought to ourselves, ‘Why do I need to know this?’ I doubt they’ve ever asked that while running their own business," she said. "I think the lessons they’ve learned, not only just about making coffee, which is an important life skill, but just to know that sometimes you have to rework your plans. Your original idea might not be the one that is the best idea."

What's next:

The students paid off their small business loan this past Friday. That means they can now start funding their mission.

"We are also donating money back to the PTA to like improve teacher appreciation and other things around the campus," Bready said.

They are also working to pass the baton to their fifth-grade teammates who have been working in the shop this year. Those students will be able to apply for executive leadership positions next year.