Richardson ISD plans less "passive screen time" in classrooms for 2026-27 school year

The Brief Richardson schools are moving forward with a new plan to cut down on "passive screen time" in classrooms. Schools will no longer offer programs like free time on iPads as an incentive, and will offer more physical books and assignments to students. The change comes as district parents expressed concerns about how students' overreliance on technology could cause concentration and communication issues.



Students in Richardson ISD will see less screen time and more physical books next school year as the district reconsiders how it uses technology in the classroom.

Richardson ISD technology changes

What we know:

Starting next school year, Richardson ISD is limiting the amount of what it calls "passive screen time" in their classrooms. The district discussed the changes at a Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday evening.

The district is limiting the amount of screen time for different grade levels.

1st through 4th grade: no more than 20 minutes of screen time per day

5th and 6th grade: no more than 30 minutes of screen time per day

7th through 12th grade: no more than 20 minutes of screen time per class

Required minutes in apps have been eliminated for students, and programs like free time with an iPad on Fridays will no longer be offered as an incentive.

More pen and paper assignments will be offered in place of digital assignments. In place of screen time, the district will offer physical books for students, as well as more time at recess to encourage physical play.

The backstory:

Parents in Richardson ISD reached out to district leaders with concerns over the level of technology usage in their classrooms.

Primary concerns included an overdependence on screens that results in concentration and relationship issues.

The district's change in course follows Los Angeles United, which put screen time limits in classrooms in April. Richardson ISD had previously banned cell phones in classrooms in 2022.

Dr. Phil Nichols of Baylor University previously told FOX 4 that the usage of technology in classrooms necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic never went away.

"A lot of those things have entered classrooms without a kind of proven record or like evidence that says that they're effective," Nichols says.

RISD superintendent speaks on changes

What they're saying:

"First and foremost, we've made it very clear that technology should not be used as an incentive."

Tabitha Branum, the superintendent of Richardson ISD, sat down with FOX 4's Lori Brown to discuss the changes the district is making to fight "passive screen time."

"The research is clear that when technology is used to engage students, when it's used in a way that would allow for personalized learning, it can be very effective," Branum said. "But if it is used for passive consumption, it is no different than the research that we've learned about cell phones."

Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum

Branum says the move will ensure that technology is not used as an incentive in the classroom, and that she consulted with district teachers when designing the changes.

Richardson ISD students Brown spoke to said they think the changes will be good.

"I feel like it's a lot better if we would have extra recess or game day because then you can actually interact," Kingsley Wright, a 5th grade student at Brentfield Elementary, said.

Wynn Whitehead, a 3rd grade student at Prairie Creek Elementary, agrees. "I like pencil on paper because I think it's just like easier because you can express your thoughts faster."

What's next:

Richardson ISD will implement the changes starting in the 2026-27 school year. The district says it will continue to comply with Texas state technology requirements.