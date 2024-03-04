Richardson police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed 57-year-old

Richardson police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

Police believe 57-year-old Omar Hammet from Huntsville was killed when he was hit by a car on South Central Expressway near Spring Valley Road.

Investigators say Hammet's body was found around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday.

The vehicle that struck him left the scene.

Police say they do not have any information about the vehicle and no witnesses have come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richardson police.