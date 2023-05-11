Richardson family of educators offers unique perspective on teacher shortage

For one North Texas family, being educators runs in the family.

The principal of a Richardson ISD elementary school is a fourth-generation principal.

And with 80 years of the family working in Texas classrooms, they have a unique perspective on what it takes to retain teachers as the state deals with a shortage unlike other times.

Ashlee Baker, principal at Canyon Creek Elementary School, has followed in her mother's footsteps and her grandfather's and her great grandfather's who began his education career after serving in the Navy in World War II.

His son, Aubrey Perry, a retired principal from Mesquite ISD, says some things about education never change.

"The kids can tell whether you like them or not," he said.

Aimee Lewis knew she was destined for a career in education, watching her dad from a young age.

"I played a lot with books and reading," she said.

Baker says getting to grow up watching her mom serve as principal at her school provided the best kind of preparation there is.

"She was always bringing in cool experiences for the kids for the teachers," she said. "She taught me how to be a servant leader, and I think granddaddy taught her that and myself."

It’s the kind of mentorship that Baker hopes state lawmakers will help foster with legislation like House Bill 11.

That bill would pay for school districts to offer more programs that put future teachers in classrooms with mentor teachers for a year.

Lewis says that type of program was always beneficial for her.

"I had an intern resident program. They would be there all year long, and I would always hire two or three of them because I got to watch them," she said.

Baker has two sons now watching her at Canyon Creek Elementary.

Earlier this month, Richardson ISD called on lawmakers to increase the per-student funding in the state, which could help provided much needed raises for teachers.

There has not been an increase in per pupil funding since 2019 despite inflation rising 17%.