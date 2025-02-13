Giant inflatable Earth gives Richardson students a new perspective on geography

The Brief The Earth Dome stopped at an elementary school in Richardson on Thursday to give students a unique geography lesson. The 19-foot-tall balloon is covered in real satellite images that were stitched together. Students also got the chance to go inside the balloon while learning about the continents.



Some North Texas elementary school kids are getting a look at the Earth on a whole new scale.

A nearly two-story-tall inflatable Earth Dome that is used at schools around the country stopped to help them get a better understanding of geography.

The Earth Dome

Mobile Ed Productions’ Earth Dome is an inflatable dome that stands 19 feet tall and 22 feet wide.

In a world filled with information on flat screens, it was a different sort of geography lesson for the students at Canyon Creek Elementary School in Richardson.

"It did take years. And it’s just a compilation of a bunch of satellite images that were taken on days with zero clouds present. And then over time, they were digitally printed and stitched together to form what you see today," explained Zach Montez with Mobile Ed Productions.

The students said seeing the Earth in this scale helped them to better understand that the ocean makes up about 70% of the Earth.

"It makes it feel bigger because the real world is like way, way bigger. So, I feel like I’m a little tiny spec," said third grader Sloane Wolfson.

"Another interesting thing was that the Nile River was 4,132 miles long. I know the Nile River is really big, but I never thought it was that big," added third grader Henry Rowland.

The students said it made them also want to keep learning more about the world and travel to new places.

The school’s PTA was responsible for bringing the Earth Dome experience to the campus.