Richardson community raises thousands for crossing guard who suffered severe stroke

Sunday morning the donation jar outside Richardson Heights Elementary didn't disappoint, as people from across North Texas showed their support for longtime crossing guard Tammy Rogers.

It left Rogers' husband Terry Tubbs speechless.

"I didn't realize how many people actually cared," he said.

Last month, Rogers suffered a severe stroke.

She's now paralyzed on her left side and her speech is severely impaired.

Rogers doesn't have any medical insurance and will require 24-hour care.

"We are just blessed to have this community around us," said Gari Phillips, a Richardson parent.

With bills piling up, the Richardson community is stepping in with the fundraiser ‘Coffee with a Cause.’

All morning Sunday, community members stopped by to pitch in.

"I’ve always seen it, like oh, she is crossing kids across the crosswalk, but there is a lot more behind it as you see. It's a community thing and this is awesome," said Tubbs.

Rogers has been a crossing guard at the intersection of Beltline and Floyd for 15 years.

At 4'11", she stepped in after seeing how dangerous it was for kids.

"Ms. Tammy takes care of those kids like no tomorrow. She would throw herself down in front of a car if something was about to happen," said Phillips.

Phillips trusts Rogers with her child every morning.

She called Richie Conry who rolled out his coffee trailer for the first time. The fundraiser brought in close to $4,000 Sunday.

A GoFundMe for Rogers has raised more than $13,000.

All of the money will go to Tammy's long recovery ahead.

"People have left checks. They are dropping hundreds in the jar without taking a coffee. That’s crazy to me, but amazing to me," said Conry.

Rogers grew up in the neighborhood and attended Heights Elementary herself.

Now, her duty is irreplaceable.

"We are not giving up on her. Our goal is to get her back out here and hopefully that will happen one day," said Tubbs.