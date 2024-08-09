Alamo Drafthouse in Richardson now reopen after recent Sony acquisition

The Richardson Alamo Drafthouse just reopened its doors after its sudden closure in June.

The owner of the five North Texas locations shut down the theaters after filing for bankruptcy.

Alamo's corporate office has since acquired the locations and is in the process of reopening theaters and rehiring staff.

Smiles and fist bumps were in abundance Friday at Alamo Drafthouse in Richardson as employees returned to the cinema eatery for the first time in more than two months.

Field marketing manager Taylor Smith is excited to be back. She's been with Alamo Drafthouse DFW since 2015.

Smith was one of approximately 600 employees abruptly laid off in early June when the franchisee who owned the five North Texas locations filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and closed the doors without any warning.

Shortly after, Sony Pictures acquired the Austin-based movie theater chain. Then, Alamo Corporate bought the five North Texas locations from the franchisee.

Rehired employees were paid lost wages and offered a more generous benefits plan.

All employees at the Richardson location and soon-to-reopen Lake Highlands locations are rehires.

"Everybody was just so excited to be here," Smith said. "And seeing all those familiar faces in the building again, I can't tell you what that meant."

Richardson City Manager Don Magner is especially thrilled to see the theater back in business.

"Alamo is an incredibly important anchor," he said. "They bring folks from all over North Texas to the Heights."

Earlier this year, the city awarded the Richardson location $400,000 to renovate and help solidify growth in the surrounding area.

"It was very refreshing that corporate reached out to me immediately, and we began a dialogue that ultimately resulted in today's reopening," Magner said.

Part of the upgrades being done at the Richardson location include 4K laser projectors, new reclining seats and individual tables.

Meanwhile, Cinnaholic owner Kristine Baugh just next door is thrilled to have her busy neighbor back. She says sales at the dessert shop dropped by 50% when Alamo abruptly closed.

"Now that it's open again, we're going to staff up for all of the customers who had gone away," she said.

The bakery is offering customers 20% off their entire order if they show their Alamo ticket.

"Everyone in the shopping center is just thrilled," Baugh said.

For each grand reopening, Alamo Drafthouse is offering all movie tickets for $5 and 25% off all food and non-alcoholic drinks for the first two weeks as a thank you to their loyal customers.