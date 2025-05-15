Reward climbs to $30K for North Texas murder suspect, fugitive

article

The Brief Capital murder suspect Trevor McEuen has been added to the state's most wanted fugitive list. McEuen removed his ankle monitor and failed to show pu for his murder trail earlier this month. A total of $30,000 in reward money has been put up for information leading to his arrest.



The reward for information leading to the capture of a capital murder suspect who removed his ankle monitor and did not show up for his murder trial earlier this month has increased to $30,000, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.

Abbott also announced 32-year-old Trevor McEuen had been added to the state's most wanted list.

The Public Safety Office added $10,000 to the reward on Thursday to bring the total reward for McEuen's arrest to $30,000, with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and Kaufman County Crime Stoppers each offering a $10,000 reward.

What they're saying:

​"Trevor McEuen is exactly why Texas must fix its broken and deadly bail system," Abbott said. "A violent criminal like McEuen charged with capital murder should never be released on our streets. That’s why I made bail reform an emergency item that must pass this legislative session. I urge all Texans with information on McEuen to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online to help law enforcement apprehend this heinous criminal. Working together, we will bring fugitives like Trevor McEuen to justice."

What you can do:

In order to be eligible for the cash reward, tipsters should either call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477 or by submitting an online tip through the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The backstory:

McEuen was scheduled to appear in court on May 5, 2025, for the start of his capital murder trial, but instead cut off his ankle monitor and disappeared in Van Zandt County.

McEuen is facing charges of capital murder, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and murder.

According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, McEuen was staying with relatives in nearby Van Zandt County while awaiting trial.

He removed his court-ordered ankle monitor at 5:33 a.m. on Monday and allegedly set the house on fire before officers arrived.

McEuen is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, Aaron Martinez, on Neal Road in Forney on May 1, 2023.

Investigators said he shot 35-year-old Martinez multiple times and then admitted to the murder after a SWAT standoff.

Last May, a judge refused to reduce McEuen's $2 million bond.

In September, he posted that bond and was released from jail. Then a week later, he violated his terms.

McEuen was released again after posting another $2 million bond in December.