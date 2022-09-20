Reunion Tower's iconic lights will not be as bright for the next few weeks.

The tower is dimming its lights by 50 percent from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10 to protect birds migrating south through North Texas.

Lights, like the ones on Reunion Tower, can disorient birds and night, making them more likely to collide with buildings. The Texas Conservation Alliance says birds colliding with building windows and walls is the second-biggest cause of death for migratory birds.

The "Lights Out Texas" initiative led by former first lady Laura Bush encourages residents and businesses to turn out any non-essential lights during the migrating season.

Every spring and fall nearly two billion birds travel through North Texas, with most traveling at night.