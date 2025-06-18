Violent crime reduction operation in Fort Worth: 76 arrests, 22 kilos of drugs seized

Image 1 of 9 ▼

The Brief Operation Showdown led to the arrest of 76 individuals on firearm and drug charges in Fort Worth. Authorities seized over 280 firearms, including machine gun conversion devices, and 22 kilograms of illicit drugs. Many arrested are convicted felons, and some are suspected of having ties to the Venezuelan transnational criminal organization Tren de Aragua (TDA).



Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies announced Wednesday the culmination of "Operation Showdown," a two-month initiative that led to the arrest of 76 individuals on firearm and drug charges and the seizure of hundreds of weapons and kilograms of illicit drugs in the Fort Worth area.

Operation Showdown

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Nancy Larson stated that the operation was "one of the largest and swiftest enforcement initiatives in our district's recent history." Working with the Fort Worth Police Department, ATF, and DEA, authorities focused on high-crime "hotspots" in the city with noticeable rates of violent crime linked to drug and firearm trafficking.

"Our intention is to reduce violent crime in Fort Worth, Texas, and we did it together," Larson said.

By the numbers:

Of the 76 individuals arrested, 56 have been charged with federal drug and gun crimes by the U.S. Attorney's office, while 20 others face felony charges from the Tarrant County District Attorney's office. Many of those arrested are convicted violent felons, and some are in the country illegally with suspected ties to the Venezuelan transnational criminal organization Tren de Aragua (TDA).

Authorities seized more than 280 firearms during the operation in April and May 2025. This included 147 machine gun conversion devices, which can transform semi-automatic handguns into fully automatic weapons.

"The ones that we have taken off the streets, they will save lives. If they're kept out there, they would do a lot of damage," said Benny Mills, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Dallas Field Division. Mills noted that one seized firearm was used in a shooting just three hours before its recovery, and three others were linked to homicides.

In addition to firearms, controlled drug buys and seizures resulted in the removal of 22 kilograms of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl from Fort Worth streets. Eduardo Chavez, Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration Dallas Field Division, highlighted that the amount of fentanyl seized was enough for "240,000 deadly doses."

Cases Highlight Violent Offenders

Big picture view:

Larson provided examples of individuals charged, including Charles Blackshear, a convicted felon accused of selling a gun, and Derrick Carter, who was on parole during a drug sale. Another defendant, Maya Bradshaw, has a prior robbery conviction, and Damien Holliman has a history of aggravated assault and a federal firearm conviction. Anthony Wilson, also a convicted felon, allegedly sold a pistol and ammunition with a child in his car.

The operation also led to charges against eight individuals from Venezuela, all identified as people who are in the country illegally. These defendants are accused of trafficking a mixture of drugs including powder cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA (ecstasy), and ketamine, a hallucinogenic drug often referred to as "Tootsie" due to its distinct pink color and Venezuelan origin. Four of these defendants also allegedly sold numerous 9mm and .380 caliber handguns in connection with their drug trafficking.

On May 21, 2025, all eight Venezuelan defendants were apprehended during a law enforcement-arranged ruse involving a simulated 50-kilogram methamphetamine transaction. Three of these individuals had Crown and Star tattoos, indicating TDA membership.

Commitment to Public Safety

What they're saying:

Sheriff Bill Weybourne emphasized the importance of collaboration between agencies, stating, "We're sending a message to our citizens that we're going after the bad guys, and we're getting them. And number two is, if you're one of the bad guys and we haven't got you, we're coming for you."

Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrels underscored his office's commitment to holding defendants accountable. "This is about protecting our families and making sure drug dealers know that Tarrant County is not open for their business," Sorrels said. He also highlighted the work of a specialized narcotics task force created in his office in 2023.

Toby Reed, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Texas, praised the combined efforts of federal, state, and local partners in making the streets safer. Keith Brown, Director of the Texoma High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), noted that the operation was made possible by funds and intelligence provided by HIDTA, emphasizing the long-standing relationships between the agencies.

"There are people that will be alive in the future because all these people did their jobs today," Brown concluded, speaking to the unseen impact of preventing violence.