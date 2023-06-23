Residents shaken up after standoff, shooting at Dallas apartment complex

People living in an apartment building near Downtown Dallas are still shaken up days after they say dozens of shots were fired in their building.

Ring camera footage shows Dallas police responding to the shooting at the Southside Flats in the Cedars.

Neighbors say officers were there for hours trying to arrest the gunman. Evidence markers remain, showing the extent of the gunfire.

Around 10:30 p.m. last Saturday at the Southside Flats in Dallas, Taylor Harig heard a noise down the hall.

"We started to hear some screaming," she recalled.

Then, gunshots.

"We heard three or four shots, then semiautomatic fire outside. Really really fast, really, really loud," she recalled.

Harig called Dallas police. Police headquarters is across the street from the building.

"We started hearing them yell, ‘Come out! We know you’re in there. We have you surrounded. Come out with your hands up,’" she recalled.

The suspect did not come out.

Harig watched the hours-long standoff that unfolded from her Ring doorbell camera.

Officers carrying rifles ran through the hallway.

Around 3 a.m., the suspect came out of the apartment at the end of the hall. He was quickly taken into custody.

"It was crazy to watch through the doorbell with my own eyes happening 50 feet from the door," Harig recalled.

The shooting left significant damage. There are bullet holes throughout the parking garage. Several cars had bullets fly through their windows, windshields and hoods.

"We only thought it was 10 shots," Harig said. "Come to find out based on all the holes it was 20 plus, which is just terrifying."

Dallas police say the suspect shot at two women after an argument. No one was injured.

Harig says in an email sent to residents, the Southside Flats management did not confirm an incident happened.

"Which is crazy because there were 40 cop cars here, SWAT teams here, holes in the walls. I don’t know how you can tell us as residents that it may have occurred and was possibly on property," she said.

Harig was aware of the history of the building when she signed a lease.

It’s the same apartment building where in 2018, off-duty police officer Amber Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean.

Harig now plans to move when her lease is up in September.

"You don’t want people to come in here with an understanding that it’s safe, it’s luxurious, it’s secure and to have this false sense of security," she said.

FOX 4 reached out to the Southside Flats management for comment. We have not heard back yet.