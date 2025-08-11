Rescued Maltese dogs available for adoption soon in Fort Worth

article

The Brief The Humane Society of North Texas will host an adoption event next week for several Maltese dogs. The dogs are part of a larger group of about 400 rescued in an out-of-state animal cruelty case. The adoption event is scheduled for Wednesday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at a PetSmart in Downtown Fort Worth.



Several of the rescued Maltese dogs being cared for by the Humane Society of North Texas will be available for adoption at an event next week.

The backstory:

The Maltese dogs were part of a group of about 400 that were recently rescued in an out-of-state animal cruelty case.

HSNT is an assisting partner and found temporary foster homes for about 60 of those dogs.

"We put out an emergency plea for fosters and all of them went into emergency foster care," said Cassie Davidson, spokeswoman for HSNT. "Right now, they’re learning how to be dogs. They’ve got to be potty trained. They need time."

What they're saying:

Some of the dogs, like 4-year-old Millie Vanili, have adapted quickly. She’s well-behaved, good with other dogs, and hasn’t had any accidents yet in her foster home.

"Let me tell you, this dog has become a Stage 4 clinger. She just stares you down," Davidson said. "She just wants to be loved. It’s like she got a taste of it, and she can’t get enough."

Because of her rough background, she’ll still need patience and support.

"Teaching her how to be a dog, potty training, showing her food will be consistent, loving her," Davidson said. "She’s got the groundwork. She’s learning the potty rules, house rules, and really just how to accept love."

What you can do:

Anyone interested in adopting a Maltese dog should visit hsnt.org for more information.

The organization is also hosting an adoption event on Wednesday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at PetSmart in Fort Worth (415 Carroll Street)

All pets adopted from HSNT are microchipped, spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated, and given heartworm treatment or prevention.