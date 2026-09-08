Victory Park residents dealing with Republican Midterm Convention security protocols

The Brief Residents who live near the American Airlines Center are dealing with increased security for the Republican Midterm Convention set to take place this week. Those who live near the event must go through security checkpoints to enter their homes, and are told to carry mail as proof of residence. The Republican Midterm Convention runs on Wednesday and Thursday, and has already brought increased security and street closures to Downtown Dallas.



Increased security near the American Airlines Center for the Republican Midterm Convention means Victory Park residents are dealing with the hassle of the event.

Residents deal with RNC security

What they're saying:

"I don't know, it's just crazy, I mean, they've got this place fortified it feels like. We're like locked up," Kyler Lopes, a Victory Park resident, tells FOX 4's Amelia Jones.

Streets surrounding the AAC have already been closed off. The closures will run until Sept. 11, and will make it harder for residents to go about their normal lives.

"You can't get around here. I was about to walk to 7-Eleven, but you can't walk to 7-Eleven, you gotta park at Walgreens."

Collin Jones, another Victory Park resident, says his apartment gave residents wristbands for identification purposes. Still, he's been told to carry mail with him as another means to identify his proof of residence.

"I think they said to prepare for up to an additional hour for your commute, which is insane, so I'm hoping it doesn't get to that level of craziness," Jones said.

Republican Midterm Convention

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What we know:

The Republican Midterm Convention, scheduled for Sept. 9–10 at the American Airlines Center, will feature 109 speakers and programming items across two evening sessions.

Vice President JD Vance will deliver a keynote address on the first night, while President Donald Trump will close the event each night with a keynote.

Ken Paxton, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Senator Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson are all slated to speak over the two-day convention. Each night is expected to feature at least 50 speakers.

More than 100 Republican House members and candidates are expected to be in Dallas for the event.

General admission attendees will need to ride a bus from Grand Prairie to Dallas in order to attend the event.

Other security measures include drones supplied by the Secret Service that will fly around the American Airlines Center and the rest of Downtown Dallas.

On Tuesday, plenty of merchandise was seen on display outside the American Airlines Center.

A gold, bedazzled car with President Donald Trump's face adorned on it was also spotted by FOX 4.