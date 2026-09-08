Republican Midterm Convention: Secret Service drones to help protect Trump during Dallas visit

The Brief Security for the Republican Midterm Convention in Downtown Dallas will include Secret Service drones flying over the American Airlines Center. The unmanned drones will be able to intercept and pinpoint the location of drone operators that could fly into the convention's no-fly zone. The Federal Aviation Association has established a no-fly zone within three miles of the AAC for the convention, and violators could face arrest and a large fine.



There will be plenty of security on both the ground and in the sky during this week's RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas, including a fleet of Secret Service drones to see what human eyes can't.

Secret Service sky patrol

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What we know:

High-tech unmanned drones will be in use by the Secret Service to provide security during Wednesday and Thursday's RNC Midterm Convention in Downtown Dallas.

The drones have been in use by the Secret Service since the 2024 assassination attempt against President Donald Trump during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Secret Service drones have the capability to intercept communication between civilian drones and their operators, and can pinpoint the operator's location.

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You'll see the drones not just over the American Airlines Center, where the RNC Midterm Convention takes place, but also throughout Downtown Dallas and surrounding areas.

The Federal Aviation Administration has established a no-fly zone within three miles of the American Airlines Center from 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 through 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 11. Exceptions are in place for commercial flights, but others must have pre-approval from the FAA to fly during those dates.

Unauthorized drone operators during the Republican Midterm Convention could face confiscation of their drones, revocation of pilot certificates and civil penalties of up to $75,000 per violation. Law enforcement agencies may also pursue criminal penalties, including fines of up to $100,000 and up to one year in federal prison.

The Secret Service is coordinating their drone security operation with the FBI, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Dallas Police Department.

What they're saying:

"If we encounter a drone that is unauthorized in the space, we'll assess and determine if that item is a threat. If they are in violation of the FAA's areas of temporary flight restrictions, law enforcement action will be taken," Brent Harris, the Assistant Division Chief over Aviation and Aerospace for the U.S. Secret Service Dallas Division, tells FOX 4's Shaun Rabb.

Brent Harris

The Secret Service provided demonstrations of the counter drone technology on Tuesday. They say the demonstration is to help raise awareness of flight restrictions for the event.

"Part of our layered security approach is doing this public outreach, ensuring that people are aware that there are restrictions in place for the event," Harris continued. "If you're not sure if you should be flying somewhere, don't fly there. That will increase the security to the public and the safety of the event."

More RNC security information

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Dig deeper:

Several streets will be closed near the American Airlines Center from Sept. 7 until midnight on Sept. 11. Affected streets include: Victory Avenue, North Houston Street, Nowitzki Way, Payne Street, and North Field Street.

The DART Victory Park station will also be closed during the event. No Uber or Lyft rideshares will be allowed in the "secure zone" around the convention.

Expected street closures for RNC midterm convention

Crews were seen installing temporary fencing around the area surrounding the American Airlines Center last week, and Secret Service agents were seen inspecting the area.

The Secret Service says checkpoints will be required for both foot traffic and vehicle traffic around the arena for the duration of the convention.

Dallas is estimating a $1.8 million cost for Dallas Police to provide security for the event.

What's next:

The RNC Midterm Convention begins at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The FAA's flight restrictions for the event can be found here.