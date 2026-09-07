Father recalls finding teen daughter's car upside down after I-30 police pursuit in Grand Prairie

The Brief A high-speed Grand Prairie police chase resulted in a four-vehicle crash on eastbound I-30 near Six Flags Blvd on Saturday night. At least seven people were hospitalized, including two teenagers whose car was flipped upside down during the multi-vehicle collision. Grand Prairie police have not yet released details on why officers were chasing the driver or who was taken into custody.



The crash was serious enough that it sent several innocent bystanders to the hospital. One of them got a quick call out to her father, right after it happened.

Grand Prairie police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What we know:

The call Ben Guthrie got from his 17-year-old daughter was around 10:30 on Saturday night. She and her two friends had been heading home from the Brandi Carlile concert in Fort Worth, when their car was hit on eastbound Interstate 30 near Six Flags Blvd.

Grand Prairie police were chasing a sedan when that pursuit ended in a crash.

Police say at least four vehicles were involved.

Car flipped upside down following pursuit

What they're saying:

Guthrie says he passed wrecked vehicles before finding his daughter’s car, which was upside down about 30 feet off the shoulder.

"When I got to the scene, it was unlike any crash I've ever seen. There were probably 50 first responders there. There were seven people that got taken away by ambulance, and I went through. There's just a sea of lights," said Guthrie.

"There were side airbags that went off, and then she was hanging upside down in her car for what she says was 30 to 45 seconds until a very helpful bystander helped her get out of the car."

Teenagers recovering after emergency hospital evaluation

Dig deeper:

Grand Prairie police say that at least seven people were taken to the hospital, including two friends of Guthrie’s daughter. Guthrie drove his daughter to the hospital while her two friends left in ambulances. He says all three are okay.

"She got a CAT scan, and basically, they did lots of tests to make sure that there wasn't internal bleeding and that she was okay. And then the adrenaline started to wear off, and the pain started to kick in," said Guthrie.

Guthrie says this experience has changed the way he sees police chases and the people caught in their path. He says it wasn’t until doctors cleared his daughter that he finally understood just how differently this could’ve all ended.

"I'm not happy that my daughter was a pawn in catching this person a little faster," said Guthrie. "You see the news and feel like I've definitely been one. I've watched videos of funny car chases and amazing car chases, and it's interesting, and you think you're kind of like rooting for good guys and bad guys, but you're not really thinking about all the people around, and one of them was my kid."

Related article

What's next:

Guthrie says that his daughter is still recovering and in pain and sore but is thankfully headed back to school on Tuesday.

FOX 4 reached out to Grand Prairie police for details on who they were chasing, and what that person was accused of, but have not heard back.