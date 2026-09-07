Suspect faces intoxication manslaughter, immigration hold after fatal Duncanville crash

The Brief 29-year-old Kenan Ellis was killed, and two cousins were seriously injured when a wrong-way driver in a stolen Audi hit their car head-on on Highway 67 in Duncanville. Police arrested 26-year-old Alexander Nunez, who faces four felony charges, including intoxication manslaughter and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Nunez is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $110,000 bond alongside an immigration hold.



A man is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge after police say he drove the wrong way on the highway and crashed into a car.

Alexander Nunez is facing multiple charges as the Thursday night crash left a 29-year-old father dead.

Head-on crash on Highway 67 in Duncanville

What we know:

The family tells FOX 4 that although 29-year-old Kenan Ellis was quiet, he was funny and someone his family could always count on. He was four minutes away from home when he was killed.

Kenan was in a car with two of his cousins when police say a wrong-way driver in a stolen Audi hit them head-on on highway 67 in Duncanville. He was killed and his cousins, Shaun and Shaud Steward, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are expected to recover.

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Sister speaks out after tragic highway loss

Local perspective:

FOX 4’s Amelia Jones sat down with Kenan's sister, Siniya Allen, who says she's trying to stay strong for his children. Just before midnight on Friday, Siniya got a call no family would want to get, that her older brother Kenan had died in a car crash.

Siniya Allen

"Honestly, when she called, I was thinking it wasn't real or maybe even hoping it wasn't real," said Siniya. "I mean you never think that your big brother is going to be gone."

Police arrested the driver of the Audi, 26-year-old Alexander Nunez. The arrest documents say Nunez was intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests.

"I'm so glad that he'll be held accountable for that because that's unacceptable, my brother literally lost his life because you decided to make those decisions," said Siniya.

"He took something important from us. I lost a brother. My mom lost a son. I have another brother. He lost his sibling. His kids have to grow up without a dad. No kid should have to do that at the expense of somebody else's actions."

Siniya says she's trying to stay strong for her family and asks for prayers from the community.

"Honestly, he was a great dad. That he was an amazing brother, an amazing son, he was there for all his friends. He was just a great person."

Bond, immigration hold placed on the driver

Dig deeper:

The two cousins have multiple broken bones, and one is likely going to be in a wheelchair for several months.

Nunez faces four felony charges, including intoxication manslaughter, two counts of intoxication assault, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He will stay in custody at the Dallas County Jail because of the immigration hold, but his bond was set at $110,000.