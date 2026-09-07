Dallas shooting leaves 1 dead in Lake Highlands neighborhood

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The Brief A driver died after being shot and crashing into a tree near a Family Dollar in Dallas's Lake Highlands area. The shooting occurred just after noon on Monday near Walnut Hill Lane and Plano Road. Police have not released information on the victim's identity, a suspect, or a motive, and no arrests have been made.



A driver is dead after being shot in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after noon on Monday near a Family Dollar store at the intersection of Walnut Hill Lane and Plano Road.

Dallas police said someone fired shots at the driver of a car. The driver then crashed into a tree.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

So far, police have not released any details about the suspect or a motive for the shooting.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.