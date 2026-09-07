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Dallas shooting leaves 1 dead in Lake Highlands neighborhood

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FOX 4
Lake Highlands
Published September 7, 2026 3:09 PM CDT
Published September 7, 2026 3:09 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A driver died after being shot and crashing into a tree near a Family Dollar in Dallas's Lake Highlands area.
    • The shooting occurred just after noon on Monday near Walnut Hill Lane and Plano Road.
    • Police have not released information on the victim's identity, a suspect, or a motive, and no arrests have been made.

DALLAS - A driver is dead after being shot in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after noon on Monday near a Family Dollar store at the intersection of Walnut Hill Lane and Plano Road.

Dallas police said someone fired shots at the driver of a car. The driver then crashed into a tree.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

So far, police have not released any details about the suspect or a motive for the shooting.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Dallas Police Department.

Lake HighlandsCrime and Public Safety