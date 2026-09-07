Dallas shooting leaves 1 dead in Lake Highlands neighborhood
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DALLAS - A driver is dead after being shot in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas.
What we know:
The shooting happened just after noon on Monday near a Family Dollar store at the intersection of Walnut Hill Lane and Plano Road.
Dallas police said someone fired shots at the driver of a car. The driver then crashed into a tree.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
What we don't know:
So far, police have not released any details about the suspect or a motive for the shooting.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Dallas Police Department.