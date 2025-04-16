Republic chorizo & dumplings recipe

Chorizo gravy recipe

Ingredients

1 cup fresh chorizo

2 tbsp vegetable oil

½ cup diced yellow onion

1 ea jalapeno, deseeded and small diced

1 tbsp chopped garlic

4 oz butter

½ cup ap flour

3 cup chicken stock

1 cup heavy cream

1 tsp salt

Directions

1. In a pot brown off your chorizo in a oil over med-high heat and set aside

2. Turn the flame down to low-med heat and sweat onions, jalapeno and garlic until fragrant in butter and residual fat

3. Add in flour to make a blonde roux, then deglaze with chicken stock and stir vigorously till the sauce thickens, then simmer for 15 minutes to cook out the flour

4. Finish with heavy cream and salt

5. Set aside

Drop dumpling recipe

Ingredients

2 cups ap flour

1 tsp baking powder

2 tsp sugar

2 tsp salt

2 oz butter

1 cup milk

1 tsp black pepper

Directions

1. Mix together flour, bakingpowder, salt, pepper, and sugar in a bowl

2. Using a fork cut in butter similar to making a pie crust

3. Pour in milk and mix with fork untill wet dough forms

For the dish:

1. In a cast iron skillet or any oven safe cassarole dishe, pour a 1.5-2 inch layer of the chorizo gravy on the bottom.

2. Then either by hand or with a cookie scoop, place little dumpling balls in the gravy half submerged about an inch apart to fill the dish

3. Bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes based off the size of your dish, when you remove from the oven, simply brush the dumplings with some melted butter, and garnish with some fresh chopped cilantro